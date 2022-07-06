THE Agricultural Society of NSW was formed when a group of agriculturalists met on July 5 in 1822.
It was on this date, 200 years later the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW hosted a cocktail party at the Dome, Homebush, on Tuesday night to celebrate that historic occasion.
Advertisement
Related reading:
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.