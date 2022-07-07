Donkeys may be the unlikely saviour of Queensland's livestock industry, which loses $90 million to wild dogs each year.
Following the recent rainfall event, there are growing fears it may cause a rise in wild dog attacks on farms.
Sheep producers in the Lockyer Valley region have recorded significant losses due to wild dogs, some have lost up to 50 per cent of their herds.
After losing calves to wild dog attacks four years ago, a Central Highlands family's decision to enlist the help of donkeys has paid off with no deaths recorded since.
Dallas and Zara Meek of DZT Livestock Transport, run transport company and also own a small cattle and a 45-head donkey breeding operation north of Emerald.
The Meeks agree, that since turning to donkeys to protect their cattle, they've seen a positive difference in the paddocks.
"We got our first two donkeys four years ago and they actually killed three wild dogs in the first fortnight of us having them," Ms Meek said.
"We kept collecting more donkeys and running them with the cattle and they seem to be a lot more happier and quieter, then worried about where their calves are or if dogs around.
"Our first two donkeys actually come from a mate of ours, just up the road, who runs them with his sheep."
Since then, the Meeks have seen a great market for donkeys, and have started their breeding business with great success.
We've sold 160 donkeys within the last year.- Zara Meek
"We also get them off a breeder out in the Channel Country and he runs them for wild dog protection as well," Ms Meek said
"A lot of people think that donkeys are a nasty animal, and that they'll come out, ears back, biting, and legs flailing.
"They won't go out of their way to hurt you unless you actually provoke them.
"People think they're a dumb animal but they're actually a very highly intelligent animal.
"If you spend the time with them and the donkey gets to know you, you go down the paddock with your dogs, they learn that those dogs can be there while you're there and when you're not there, they'll definitely send them home.
"They learn what can and can't be in their paddock."
The Meeks say the donkeys aren't phased by the cattle and are very low maintenance.
"I prefer to run donkeys in a pair because they back each other up, incase you do get a good pack of wild dogs," Ms Meek said.
"Sometimes when your herd splits into two mobs during the day, one donkey will go off with one mob and the other donkey will go off with the other and then they will bring them back into one mob at night.
"The donkeys will go more to eating a lot of the prickle type plants more so than eating your pastures.
"They're low maintenance. Throw them in the paddock with the cows, and whatever you do to your cows you do to them.
"If you put pour-on onto your cows, you put pour-on onto them. You don't need to worry about their feet. Put them in your herd and they do their jobs."
Ms Meek said they market their protection donkeys from around $1200-$1500/hd.
"A really good, quiet pet donkey can go anywhere up to $4000-$5,000," she said.
"If that donkey can save you one calf, he can save you a lot of money in the long run."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
