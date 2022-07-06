The Land
Dubbo's Little Big Dairy wins Champion Cream, in running for 2022 Rhino Awards

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 6 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:00am
Little Big Dairy at Rawsonville officially makes the champion cream awarded this year by the Dairy Industry Association of Australia and the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW. Picture: Supplied

A family-owned dairy company in Dubbo, Little Big Dairy, officially makes one of the best creams in Australia and it is also in the running for this year's coveted Rhino Awards.

