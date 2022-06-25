The Land

Mudgee Small Farm Field Days returning after two year hiatus

By Cassandra Stanford, Mudgee Small Farm Field Days General Manager
Updated July 6 2022 - 10:38am, first published June 25 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mudgee Small Farm Field Days general manager Cassandra Stanford with niece Allie Williams.

AFTER three cancellations in two years, the field days are back.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.