AFTER three cancellations in two years, the field days are back.
There is no doubt it has been a difficult time for many in the past two years, especially in the events industry.
Advertisement
We've faced hurdles we had never imagined and been forced to completely rethink how we deliver events.
As a self-funded, not-for-profit, registered charity, we certainly felt the impact of the event's cancellations.
Our team has dealt with everything that has been thrown at them and we're excited and relieved to be able to hold this year's event.
The interest and support from exhibitors and the public has been unwavering.
We've got a massive line-up of exhibitors ready to showcase their products and services.
There's a full schedule of talks and demonstrations, as education around innovation and sustainability in agriculture is what we strive for.
There's plenty of entertainment for all ages, especially the kids.
We aim to reduce additional costs once you're in the gate, so there is a wide range of free activities on offer including the popular reptile displays, pony rides, MY AG, straw bale maze, scarecrow building, fashion parades, live music and the much-loved animal nursery.
There is a jam-packed program for horse-lovers, including horsemanship talks, entertainment, from heavy horses to donkeys, as well as demonstrations of the Australian Extreme Obstacle Racing discipline.
There is also a great display of our emergency services providing education and advice, which is fitting as we welcome Shane Fitzsimmons to open our event.
From demonstrations of the 'Jaws of Life' in action by the VRA to a display of historic firefighting equipment by RFS heritage, visitors can access information on all their safety concerns.
We're thankful to be back this year and able to offer our patrons access to a wide array of products and services.
Whether you're after something in particular or simply a great day out with friends, there is something for everybody!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.