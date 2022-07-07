The Land

Riverina winegrape growers are bracing for tougher times ahead as the industry continues to reel from inflation, poor weather and heavy overseas tariffs

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
July 7 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INDUSTRY EXIT: Riverina Winegrape Growers chairman Bruno Brombal said he'd never seen so many grape farms up for sale. PHOTO: Declan Rurenga

Riverina winegrape growers are bracing for worsening economic conditions with one grower saying he'd never seen so many vineyards on the market before.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.