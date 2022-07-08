THE Jockey Club at Newmarket, England, will have an Australian-trained runner during its three-day racing carnival when Artorius lines up in its pinnacle of the course's July flat season - the July Cup-G1 on Saturday night.
Trained at Flemington by Anthony and son Sam Freedman, Artorius (winner of the VRC Blue Diamond Stakes-G1), finished a brilliant third in Royal Ascot's most prestigious sprint the Platinum Jubilee Stakes-G1 in England in June.
He belongs to the first crop of foals by Flying Artie (stands at Newgate Farm, Aberdeen), a Group 1 winner by Sadler's Wells' US-bred grandson Artie Schiller.
Artorius' gutsy effort in his latest outing, confirmed his world standing to be among the best sprinters and earned himself a start in the July Cup, a race which has also been won by horses including Australian-bred Starspangledbanner (2010) and Irish-bred shuttle stallion Harry Angel, and US-bred Dream Ahead.
While another Australian-bred Platinum Jubilee Stakes runner Home Affairs finished behind Artorius at Royal Ascot (and was found to have some lameness the following morning), our nation's superior sprinter Nature Strip proved he is the world's best sprinter when dominating to capture the King Stand Stakes-G1.
By Widden, Victoria, based Nicconi (by Danzig's Bianconi), Nature Strip is now en-route to his second successive The Everest win, at Randwick in October.
From another Royal Ascot perspective, was the win of State Of Rest in the Prince Of Wales Stakes-G1.
While Artorius is likely to stand at stud at Newgate Farm next year, the world-travelled State Of Rest is another likely horse to stand for southern shuttle duties at Newgate Farm.
While Irish foaled, State Of Rest has close Australian connections being by Australian-bred shuttler, Starspandledbanner which is by Coolmore Stud's deceased stalwart Choisir (by Danehill Dancer) another Royal Ascot success story.
Starspangledbanner made his mark winning two Group 1 races in Australia before winning the Golden Jubilee Stakes-G1 and July Cup-G1 in England.
It should be recalled that State Of Rest made a "hit and run" race appearance in Melbourne in October when winning the memorable MVRC WS Cox Plate-G1 (over Anamoe by a nose).
Meanwhile, New Zealand-bred but Australian champion race mare Verry Elleegant is progressing well in the stable of trainer Francis Graffard at Chantilly, France.
Last year's Melbourne Cup winner, Verry Elleegant is a six-year-old daughter of Zabeel's Zed and is aimed for a start in Europe's prestigious 2400-metre event Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in October.
It may be nearing the end of the season, however, first crop two-year-old sire Thornum has emerged with a smart juvenile, Thron Bone, recently stringing two Melbourne wins together from his first four starts.
Trained at Mornington by Jerome Hunter, Thron Bone won the $150,000 Yulong Next Gen Two-Year-Old Sprinters Final at Flemington on Saturday.
Bred and sold by the defunct Sun Stud, Victoria, Thron Bone, who also finished fourth in the MRC Blue Diamond Preview-LR (to Daumier) at his first start in February, was a $200,000 Inglis Premier Melbourne Yearling Sale graduate last year.
Returning to connections $220,000 to date, Thron Bone was the highest priced lot for a Thronum first crop youngster.
By champion Australian sire Snitzel, Thronum (stands at Widden stud) won five races including the MVRC Australian Stakes-G2 in Melbourne and the ATC The Rosebud in Sydney.
Another first crop two-year-old horse to sire his first winner is little-known stallion Hardham, which was represented with his first winner when Affordable won at Bendigo in June.
Trained by former Olympian equestrian rider David Brideoake at Mornington, Affordable is one of just four live first crop foals by Hardham - a son of deceased champion sire Redoute's Choice (also the sire of Snitzel).
Victorian-based (at Wellington Park North), Hardham (a brother to New Zealand 1000 Guineas-G1 winner King's Rose) was a talented racehorse winning three races including the MVRC Alister Clark Stakes-G2 at Moonee Valley in 2017.
