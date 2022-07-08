The Land

Artorius set to contest 2022 July Cup at Newmarket

By Virginia Harvey
July 8 2022 - 8:00am
THE Jockey Club at Newmarket, England, will have an Australian-trained runner during its three-day racing carnival when Artorius lines up in its pinnacle of the course's July flat season - the July Cup-G1 on Saturday night.

