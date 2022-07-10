The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Stand-alone solar power system saves grazier from rising electricity costs

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
July 10 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Echo grazier David Ross is pretty stoked with not having to pay power bills after implementing a stand-alone solar system on his property.

When grazier David Ross wanted to improve his bottomline, he didn't look at increasing carrying capacity or stocking rates, instead finding a way to make money from an unlikely source: his power bill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.