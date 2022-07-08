The Land
Home/Dairy
Watch

Singleton floods: farmers scramble to move stock to higher ground as local business chamber calls for more support

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 8 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Absolute bedlam" was the situation at Max Wake's dairy farm late on Wednesday afternoon, after a long night and even longer day moving hundreds of cattle to higher ground as the Hunter River threatened to break its banks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.