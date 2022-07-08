Mudgee buzzing with the return of the Small Farm Field Days

Queues to get in, strong exhibitor presence and no rain had organisers very excited for the first Mudgee Small Farm Field Days (MSFD) in three years.
COVID saw the cancellation of three events in two years, leaving organisers all the more happy this year's event has gone ahead.
One in particular who was pleased to help open the 2022 field days was AREC chairman James Sullivan.
"Someone said to me that I must be relieved. I said it feels like Christmas," he said.
"I've been waiting for this Christmas for three years so it is exciting to have it now.
"I really can't say enough for the board and the team who organise the event for the job they have done again this year.
"I would also like to thank all levels of government for the support we have been given. Without it, we probably wouldn't have survived.
"It is great to see so many exhibitors supporting us again after such a difficult time.
"This event would be nothing without the public. These field days are a learning event and I hope everyone learns something while they are here."
More than 10,000 tickets were pre-sold to the event, something that pleased NSW Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders.
Mr Saunders helped officially open the event after the person slated to do the task, Shane Fitzsimmons, was unable to attend.
"It is sensational to be back here and seeing people queuing up to get in," he said.
"These field days are a great event for the region.
"They are different to other field days as they are for smaller farmers.
"You don't need to be a broad acre farmer to get something out of this event.
"It is just great that this event can be back up and running after missing a couple of years."
