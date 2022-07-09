THE National Youth Hereford Expo has been held at Wodonga 5-9 July.
Teams from Australia and New Zealand have been undergoing education and farm visits as well as junior judging, paraders and cattle class competitions.
This was the first youth expo to have been held since 2019.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
