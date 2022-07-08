The Land
Rayleigh Herefords reaches new record at their 2022 bull sale

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
July 8 2022 - 10:00am
Jeff Holcombe, Rayleigh Herefords with John Settree, Nutrien Studstock and top buyer Steve Connell, Tooraweenah.

Rayleigh Herefords have set a new on-property record at their 2022 bull sale with the top priced hereford bull racing out the gates for $24,000. Nutrien's John Settree snapped down the gavel for the sort after bull with a total of 25 bulls leaving the property from 29 offered.

