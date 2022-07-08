Rayleigh Herefords have set a new on-property record at their 2022 bull sale with the top priced hereford bull racing out the gates for $24,000. Nutrien's John Settree snapped down the gavel for the sort after bull with a total of 25 bulls leaving the property from 29 offered.
An overall average of $13,678 was achieved across the board with just under 30 registered bidders in attendance at the on-property sale in Narrabri. It was over an $3,500 increase on the previous year's average of $10,000.
Advertisement
"Lots of familiar faces" was described by Rayleigh's stud principal Jeff Holcombe of the buyers on the day but it was first time buyer Steve Connell, Tooraweenah who took away the top priced bull.
Rayleigh Razmataz R78 measured in the breeds top 10% Scrotal Size and the top 20% for carcase weight and was a large tipping point on what attracted Mr Connell's attention.
"The bull's large frame and structure is what drew my attention and I thought he would fit nicely into my commercial herd" said Mr Connell.
"I was very impressed with the people from Rayleigh with their service, they were alight and had a good product which is why I purchased 3 bulls."
Just under 12months ago, Rayleigh Quincy QO17 sold for $20,000 to G and W Steiner, Coonamble which had held the previous on-property record at the Narrabri based property. A year later a $4,000 increase on the record had been added. Mr and Mrs Steiner were in attendance at this years sale but furthermore were satisfied with the previous years buy and did not make any further purchase's.
Three bull's equaled the second highest price of $22,000. Purchasers were local buyers Nowley Pastoral Co from Burren Junction, Kurrajong Park, Coolah and top buyer Steve Connell, Tooraweenah.
Rayleigh Herefords completed the full draft for buyers on the day by offering a total of 15 hereford heifers. Twelve were sold to a top of $5,500 and an overall average of $3,583.
Local buyer and property "Killarney Station", Narrabri bought the top priced heifer from which they walked away with a total of 3 heifers from the sale.
Top heifer Rayleigh S Florence S16 was described in the sale catalogue as "A long, deep bodied heifer, with plenty of thickness, volume and natural muscle coverage."
The new on-property record price had stud principal Jeff Holcombe "Very happy" with the outcome.
"We've had a large amount of repeat buyers who showed strong support of the sale today (Friday) and was great to see all the familiar faces."
"It's been very wet the past few days but we have been very lucky with the weather today with the sun shining bright and the bull's looking great"
"The market is very strong at the moment with beef prices at the one of the highest points I've seen it in a long time" said Mr Holcombe.
The sale was covered by Nutrien, Narrabri with John Settree, Nutrien Studstock the auctioneer on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.