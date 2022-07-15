The Land
Keajura Park Limousin Junior Show results and photos

By Hannah Powe
Updated July 15 2022 - 8:52am, first published 7:00am
THE 2022 Keajura Park National Limousin Junior Show was held at Canberra over the weekend with some 99 competitors from NSW, Victoria and South Australia taking part.

