THE 2022 Keajura Park National Limousin Junior Show was held at Canberra over the weekend with some 99 competitors from NSW, Victoria and South Australia taking part.
An auction was held with all proceeds going back to the Limousin Youth program. In total $14,000 was raised.
Advertisement
The Kia Ora heifer fundraising raffle was won by Jono Nicholls, Harden who along with Edward Maclure, Keajura Park stud, Tarcutta, shaved their beard and mullet, respectively, for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
Limousin Youth Ambassador 2022/23: Zeke Groom, Yass.
Val Littleton Domestic Travel Award: Phoebe Eckermann, Aruma Limousins, Korunye, SA.
Primrose Limousins SA Junior Heifer Expo Exchange: Zeke Groom.
Brentvale Limousins Team of Three Steer Award: Phoebe Eckermann, Tate Purdue, and Bianca Wood, Balaklava, SA.
Dam/sire's progeny group: Myers Western Star progeny exhibited by Kody Stevens, Orangeville, and Jacob Kerrisk, JC Cattle Co, Coolamon.
Champion bred and owned: Keajura Park Shotgun S5 exhibited by Edward Maclure, Tarcutta. Res: Montague Park Southern Girl exhibited by Scott Negus, Corunna.
Champion owned and exhibited: Scotts All Saints Sweet Augustin exhibited by Paige Hatton, Bathurst. Res: Keajura Park Shotgun S5 exhibited by Edward Maclure.
Champion bull: Keajura Park Shotgun S5 exhibited by Edward Maclure. Res: Raydon Park Stonehenge exhibited by Charlotte Dendy, Wagga Wagga.
Champion commercial heifer: Keajura Park Siesta exhibited by Audrey Gill, Merriwa.
Champion steer: Brentvale donation steer exhibited by Jemima Nugent, Wagga Wagga. Res: Scots All Saints College Simba exhibited by Taylor Kleinschafer, Bathurst.
Calf champion heifer: Raydon Park Sophie exhibited by Brent Collins, Goulburn. Res: Goldstein Park Sweet Lucas exhibited by Lane Corby, Cobargo.
Junior champion heifer: Raydon Park Sorraya exhibited by Brittany Jones, Sydney. Res: Scotts All Saints Sweet Augustin exhibited Paige Hatton.
Senior champion heifer: Myers Lady Star R20 exhibited by Kody Stevens. Res: Summit Meadowgrass R46 exhibited by Alice McNee, Kempsey.
Supreme exhibit: Raydon Park Sorraya exhibited by Brittany Jones.
Advertisement
Pee Wee champion: Will Tindal, Wagga Wagga.
Reserve: Kody Stephens.
Junior champion: Sarah Randle, Scone.
Reserve: Joshua Hartup, Singleton.
Intermediate champion: Chloe Bisley, Biz Livestock, Wingham.
Reserve: Paige Hatton.
Advertisement
Senior champion: Jacob Kerrisk.
Reserve: Chloe Bailey, Wagga Wagga.
Grand champion: Chloe Bisley.
Pee Wee champion: Daniel Kylstra, Progress Limousins, Yanco.
Reserve: William Perkins.
Junior champion: Sarah Randle.
Advertisement
Reserve: Joshua Hartup.
Intermediate champion: Jake Turner, Lake Cargelligo.
Reserve: Jemima Nugent.
Senior champion: Micquella Grima, Eumungerie.
Reserve: Chloe Bailey.
Grand champion: Jacob Kerrisk.
Advertisement
Pee Wee champion: Daniel Kylstra.
Reserve: Paige Maher.
Junior champion: Sophie Van Teulingen.
Reserve: Angus Lee.
Intermediate champion: Jack Whitty, Forbes.
Reserve: Chloe Bisley.
Advertisement
Senior champion: Alisha Harrington.
Reserve: Scott Negus.
Grand champion: Jacob Kerrisk.
ALSO IN NEWS: Booragul Angus sets personal best average at 2022 sale
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.