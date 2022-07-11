The Winter Festival's Brew & Bite night has continued to be a successful attraction, with thousands of people braving the cold weather to see what was on offer.
The event began on Friday afternoon and ran until 9pm on Saturday, featuring a number of food, drink and market stalls taking centre stage.
Bathurst resident Harry Chamberlain from the Nutsy's Knitware's stall said despite a slow start on Friday, Saturday received a great turnout.
"The first night was a bit slow because it kept raining and sleeting, but Saturday night was pretty well gang busters for everyone at the markets," Mr Chamberlain said.
"There were a lot more people around."
With 30 market stalls, 25 food vans and 12 drink stores showing what the Central West has to offer, there was certainly something for everyone.
This year the stalls were more spread out than usual, with the food and drink vans stationed in Machattie Park while the markets were set up along King's Parade.
Mr Chamberlain said while the market stall holders didn't receive quite as much foot traffic as expected due the food and drink vans being a little further away, it was still a very successful event.
"All in all I think it went quite well ... I almost completely sold out of my stock," he said.
Those looking to enjoy something different for dinner had a range of options to choose from, with burgers, woodfire pizzas, pastas, schnitzels and much more on offer.
With multiple dessert options also available, including ice cream, cheesecake, crepes and churros.
Not to forget the mulled wine, spiced cider, local gin and ale stores that are definitely a crowd pleaser.
In addition to the variety of stalls on display, live music, illuminations, Sydney Fire Dancers, stilt walkers, LED hula hoop workshops and a silent disco also kept families entertained.
The Winter Festival is set to continue for one more week, winding up on Sunday, July 17.
