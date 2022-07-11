The Land

The Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event proves a great success

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
July 11 2022 - 5:00am
Locals braved the cold weather over the weekend to enjoy the Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event. Picture: Amy Rees

The Winter Festival's Brew & Bite night has continued to be a successful attraction, with thousands of people braving the cold weather to see what was on offer.

