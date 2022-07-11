A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after she fell from a horse at a property north of Tamworth on the weekend.
Emergency services were called to Warialda about 1pm on Sunday after reports the young girl had come off a horse and suffered potential head injuries.
Advertisement
Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the girl before she was taken to the Warialda hospital helipad.
READ MORE AT:
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was waiting there with a critical care medical team on board.
The 12-year-old girl was stabilised for transport by the specialist team was then airlifted directly to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
A spokesperson for the Westpac chopper said the girl had sustained possible head injuries.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.