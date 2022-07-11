The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Australia, NZ to back International Court of Justice ruling on climate change

By Ben McKay
Updated July 11 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese has pledged to make Australia "a trusted global partner on climate action".

Australia and New Zealand are set to back a Pacific bid for an International Court of Justice ruling on climate change.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.