Its everyone's duty to prepare for FMD

July 13 2022 - 9:00pm
A pit of cattle being destroyed in the UK.

The detection of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in popular travel destination, Bali, has put Australia's livestock industries on high alert. With school holidays and a heightened interest in travel following COVID-19 restrictions, confirmation of the serious livestock disease in the Indonesian herd has given rise to the scary possibility of a "superhighway" to Australia.

