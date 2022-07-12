The Land

Canola oil tanker leaves a 2000 litre slippery mess

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:04am, first published 6:00am
NSW Fire and Rescue teams from Dubbo and Gilgandra are cleaning up hazardous oil spills on Newell Highway to Gilgandra and Baladooran. Picture: ACM File

Police will not charge the driver of a double tanker truck that spilled more than 2000 litres of canola oil on Newell Highway's portions at Gilgandra and Balladoran.

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

