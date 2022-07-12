The Land
BOSS Engineering Air seeder production boosted

By Newsroom
July 12 2022 - 7:58pm
Inverell's, BOSS Engineering is gearing up for its next job creation project thanks to a $1.4 million State Government Regional Job Creation Fund (RJCF) grant to assist the establishment of a new manufacturing line for air seeders.

