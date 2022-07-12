Inverell's, BOSS Engineering is gearing up for its next job creation project thanks to a $1.4 million State Government Regional Job Creation Fund (RJCF) grant to assist the establishment of a new manufacturing line for air seeders.
BOSS will use the funding to develop a new range of its popular air-seeder that makes seeding more efficient and sustainable by reducing fertiliser and seed inputs.
Last year the company received $600,000 from the RJCF to expand its premises and increase its capacity to fabricate high-quality welded aluminium utility trays. This next growth stage for BOSS will focus on its core business of manufacturing products for the agricultural sector.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the grant and said this new funding continues BOSS Engineering's efforts to diversify its product range, creating up to 70 new full-time jobs.
Once this latest expansion is up and running, BOSS will employ more than 220 people.
The shift towards automation of its processes presents many new positions to be filled by semi-skilled and unskilled labour, which is excellent for the Inverell community.
BOSS Engineering will also contribute $6.6 million to the $8.04 million expansion project.
BOSS Engineering Director Andrew English said the Gen2 air seeder cart would build on the company's strengths, encourage investment and most importantly, create extra jobs for regional NSW.
"This product is specifically targeted at South Australia and Western Australia markets and will enable BOSS to pivot between markets when seasonal factors come into play," Mr English said.
He said the new air seeder supports safety for the end-user, sustainable farming techniques and supports the Government's clean energy initiative by reducing carbon emissions related to energy consumption and fertiliser consumption.
