This year started spectacularly for Loomberah cutting, campdraft horse trainer and breeder Holly Clayden made headlines when a horse she owned, a three-year-old mare Bad-in-Black, topped the 2022 Nutrien Classic for a record-breaking $550,000.
"This year has been a lot of fun," she said.
"I have been wanting to get a foot in the door at the Nutrien Classic, so I thought I'd bring my best one here to showcase what I have," Ms Clayden said.
The Stevie Rey Von sired-mare is out of Spinnies Bad Girl and was bought by Willinga Park, with the $550,000 mare breaking all Australasian records for a performance horse.
Holly breeds and imports horses for the campdraft and cutting, but her record-breaker Bad-in-Black, she bought as a weanling from Maggie Mason from Branxton, was her only nomination in the Nutrien Classic.
The buyer was Terry Snow, who has established an 809-hectare equestrian park at Bawley Point on the NSW South Coast. Mr Snow has also bought a property in the Loomberah district.
"She was super easy to start and sweet-natured," Ms Clayden said.
"Once nominations opened, I thought, I have this special mare - this is the one to take to the Nutrien Classic. The incredible result is surreal and hasn't sunk in yet."
Move the calendar forward to June. Holly and her horses were back in action at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) for the National Cutting Horse Association's annual Futurity.
She competed with her handsome stallion 'Araguaney' in the Non-Pro Classic Challenge title and took the winner's trophy home.
They were third in the first go-round marking 220.50 pts; they were second in the second go-round with 220 points putting them into second place in the aggregate on 440.50 pts.
In the final, the pair recorded a stunning 226pt showing, three points clear of second-placed Bernadette Lucas and 'Hen Rey with a score of 223pts. They were a further four clear of third-placed Cobram cowgirl Trudy Holden and her red roan mare 'Garteralicious' 222pts beside their names.
Araguaney is named after Venezuela's emblematic tree species; it's a colour similar to this handsome stallion who added extra eye appeal with his incredible athleticism and speed in pen.
With her help team of Todd Graham, Dean Holden, Peter Shumack and Isaac Westerhuis, Ms Clayden and 'Araguaney' were fourth last out in a 20-horse final and very efficiently cut, centred and worked three beasts with style. No one could pass their mark, so they were the 2022 Non-Pro Classic Challenge Champions.
Ms Clayden says her success was a 12-month stay at a cutting horse operation owned by USA National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame cutter Chris Hanson, Gainesville, Texas, and time spent working with cutting horses in Canada.
"Visiting Canada was good, but Texas is the place to be in the cutting horse world," she said.
This travel opportunity introduced her to Araguaney and resulted in his purchase and importation back to Loomberah Lodge.
"I had to sell all my horses to go to America, and when I saw Araguaney when Jesse Lennox bought him to Chris' place for pre-working, I knew I wanted to buy him."
She said buying Araguaney outright was an excellent achievement for her burgeoning breeding plans.
"I had a clean slate when I came home and had two imported horses (Araguaney and the mare, Dogs Money Honey) to work with," she said.
"I think when I returned home, I was more educated and had a plan with the right article to rebuild my herd.
After Araguaney's performance at the Futurity has also been interesting in semen sales."
Another early purchase for Ms Clayden was Bad In Black, the Nutrien CLassic record-breaker and several broodmares.
She plans to breed five to 10 mares annually using embryo transfer plus natural service.
Ms Clayden said the ability to import top US cutting horse genetics would move the Australian industry closer to terms with the breeders in North America.
She's still considering another Nutrien Classic entry early next year.
"If I feel I don't have anything that will stand out, I won't enter the Classic next year.
"I'll hold off until the 2024 Classic because I think I'll have something then," she said.
