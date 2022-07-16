The Land

Loomberah cowgirl Holly Claydon's big year at AELEC

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 16 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year started spectacularly for Loomberah cutting, campdraft horse trainer and breeder Holly Clayden made headlines when a horse she owned, a three-year-old mare Bad-in-Black, topped the 2022 Nutrien Classic for a record-breaking $550,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.