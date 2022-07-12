SOUTH Australian purchasers dominated the buying field at the Polldale Shorthorn stud's inaugural on-property bull sale at Dubbo today, where a full clearance was achieved.
The Williams family were extremely happy with the support shown, the top price and average at their first sale, which included a total of 40 bulls sold to a top of $32,000 and average of $11,325.
In the breakdown, 15 senior bulls topped at $22,000 high, twice, and averaged $12,133, while 18 junior bulls sold to the $32,000 sale top and averaged $12,333. Seven commercial bulls topped at $10,000 and averaged $7000.
Belmore Shorthorn stud, Naracoorte, SA, purchased the $32,000 sale-topper, Polldale Rawhide, which was described as a "stud sire".
A 22-month-old homozygous polled son of Royalla Ultimate N176 out of donor female Poilldale Princess 14th, a daughter of Ronelle Park Hurricane H242, he weighed 888 kilograms with a 39 centimetre scrotal circumference.
Also buying out of South Australia was regular repeat buyers Richard and Jane Gould of Cortina Pastoral, Lucindale, who secured both of the $22,000 equal second-top priced bulls.
The first was the lead bull in the sale, Polldale Roger, another 967kg son of Royalla Ultimate N176 which ranked in the top 2pc for rib eye area and top 15pc for carcase weight and yield grade.
Polldale Rember also sold for $22,000 to Cortina Pastoral. He was a two-year-old son of Polldale Nasty N28 which weighed 915kg and ranked in the top 10pc for weaning weight and fat.
In all, Cortina Pastoral averaged $17,333 the three bulls they bought.
Also taking home multiple bulls were Terry Ashcroft, Nullo Park, Rylstone, who purchased five for an average of $8200, and AE and BL Barton, Cooinda, Gundagai, which purchased four at a $12,500 average.
It was also a full clearance of the 36 commercial Shorthorn females offered.
An AuctionsPlus buyer through Elders Barham purchased both pens of Shorthorn cows and calves (12 units total) to a top of $5000 a head, to average $4550/hd.
Twelve pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers sold for $3000 apiece, with a pen of six sold to Beckom-based buyers through Quade Moncrieff Livestock and another pen of six sold to Willis Bros Farming, Yerong Creek.
Unjoined Shorthorn heifers averaged $2225/hd and sold to a top of $2300/hd for a pen of six purchased by Andrew Devlin through Ray White Rural Dubbo. The second pen sold for $2150 to Suntop Shorthorns, Suntop near Wellington.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien and Elders, with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth.
