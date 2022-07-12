The Land
Home/Beef

Polldale Shorthorn's $32,000 top-priced bull sells to Belmore stud

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated July 12 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $32,000 top-priced bull with Kim and (kneeling) Liz, Katja and Ned Williams, Polldale Shorthorns, Dubbo, John Settree, Nutrien, Dubbo, guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Brian Kennedy, Elders, Armidale.

SOUTH Australian purchasers dominated the buying field at the Polldale Shorthorn stud's inaugural on-property bull sale at Dubbo today, where a full clearance was achieved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.