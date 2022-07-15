With three novice teams included in the eleven entries, the judges were able to see a varying range of ewes over the two days. Most of our entrants commented that the wetter season had had a negative impact on their sheep. More water colour in the wool, an increase in worms and sore feet from continuously being in wet paddocks were some of the main concerns. Matthew and Avalon were able to address different aspects of flock management strategies with each of our entrants over the two days giving each competitor plenty of feed back to work with.