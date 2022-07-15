The 92nd Annual Berridale Merino Ewe Competition ran once again over Friday 6th and Saturday 7th of May over two rather chilly days throughout the Monaro region.
Judges Matthew Coddington from Roseville Park Merino, Dubbo and Avalon McGrath from Hollow Mount Merino Stud, Bigga were impressed by the young ewes that were presented by each of our competitors despite the unfavourable conditions that the wool growers have faced over the past year.
With three novice teams included in the eleven entries, the judges were able to see a varying range of ewes over the two days. Most of our entrants commented that the wetter season had had a negative impact on their sheep. More water colour in the wool, an increase in worms and sore feet from continuously being in wet paddocks were some of the main concerns. Matthew and Avalon were able to address different aspects of flock management strategies with each of our entrants over the two days giving each competitor plenty of feed back to work with.
The ewe competition is well known in the area as not just being a sheep competition but also as a great social day out and catch up for many farmers and likeminded people in the industry. Both days drew a big crowd especially on the Friday with having over 70 spectators at some of the properties. It was great to see a big turn out and plenty of support after a quiet few years.
We were very fortunate this year to have two guest speakers each day during the lunch breaks. Dr Claire Hunt from Troy Animal Health presented a very thorough presentation to the crowd during Friday lunch about some of the major health concerns the sheep industry was having in our region. Fiona Raleigh from AWEX covered some new initiatives that AWEX are implementing about wool traceability and improving wool clip documentation during our Saturday lunch break. it was great to have some expert industry knowledge being passed onto the crowd.
Taking home The Monaro Livestock and Property Trophy for overall winner this year was David Fraser with his excellent line of Yarrawonga blood ewes. With an average of 17.4 micron and only 20pc culling rate off of their basalt country just outside of Cooma, David presented a very even line of sound, well structed and excellent wool cutting ewes. The Fraser family has been entering the Ewe competition for a number of years and it was great to see them take home the top prize.
The committee would like to thank all of our competitors, judges, sponsors and spectators for their support during our 92nd event. Without them we would not be able to continue running this great event. We look forwards to seeing everyone next year for our 93rd Berridale Agricultural Bureau Merino Ewe competition.
Trophy and prize winners:
Monaro Livestock & Property Overall Winner - David Fraser
Cottage Park Trophy 1st medium/strong wool - Robert Hain
Yarrawonga Trophy 2nd Medium/Strong Wool - Martin and Liz Walters
Elders Trophy 1st Fine Wool - David Fraser
Bindaree Trophy Short Wool - Will and Jenny Crowe
Arable Trophy Highest Score without A Prize - Raymond Crowe
Hazeldean Trophy 1st Over 500 Ewes- David Fraser
Manawa Trophy 1st Under 500 Ewes - Robert Hain
Mildon Trophy 1st Hoggets - Neil Lynch
Main Range Trophy 2nd Hoggets - Will and Jenny Crowe
Greg McGufficke Trophy 1st Novice - Richard Maguire
Snowy Plains Most Improved Trophy - David Fraser
John Coy People's Choice Award - Neil Lynch
Gary Thompson Memorial People's Choice Ewe Hoggets - Neil Lynch
