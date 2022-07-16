The Land
Home/Beef

Zeke Groom named Limousin Youth Ambassador

HP
By Hannah Powe
July 16 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Kylstra, Progress Limousins, Yanco, Limousin Youth Association president Rebekkah Bayly, Tarcutta, Limousin Youth Amabassador 2022/23 Zeke Groom, Yass, and Scott Myers, The Rock. Photo: Supplied

Yass-based Zeke Groom has been named the Limousin Youth Ambassador for the 2022/23 period, and he looks forward to playing his role in taking the breed's junior program to the next level.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.