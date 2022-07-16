Zeke Groom named Limousin Youth Ambassador

Yass-based Zeke Groom has been named the Limousin Youth Ambassador for the 2022/23 period, and he looks forward to playing his role in taking the breed's junior program to the next level.
The 19-year-old, who first became involved in cattle and the Limousin breed while in year 7 at Yass High School, was part of the Starrs Limousin team, Thuddungra, at the Keajurra Park Limousin Junior Show.
Mr Groom said as part of the application he had to create a project to work on and his was based on taking the Limousin youth show and turning it into a road show.
"Why limit the amount of people that come to the show? Why not look at hosting an education day in Dubbo or a mini roadshow somewhere to give everyone access," he said.
"Being one of those kids that started from nothing, not being an ag person and now kicking down the door into the industry, I see others at the opposite end of the spectrum and think why not give that opportunity to everyone? Say here is your opportunity and do what you want with it, and see where it can take you."
Recently enrolling to study nursing at Canberra, Mr Groom said since he gained understanding of how the industry works and all its layers, it has been a long-term goal to establish a stud in the future when he is positioned to sustain it.
"The inclusiveness of the industry and particularly of the Limousin breed and youth makes me want to encourage others to get involved," he said.
"Walking around the show over the weekend there were green kids and green animals, but I don't think I ever saw a kid not getting in and having a go and asking questions. The community is there and everyone is open and supportive.
"When in my interview with Scott Myers and Pete Kylstra I said 'you can learn 1000 things by having one conversation with just one of the blokes around the show ring' - it shows how much you can learn just from asking and talking, and people are so willing to pass on their experience and knowledge."
Mr Groom also received a scholarship to attend the South Australian Junior Heifer Expo in July, 2023. It was supported by Primrose Limousins, Tarcutta.
"The SAJHE has been a show on my radar for a while now, but I never really thought of a way to get over there and I didn't really know anyone over there," he said. "Last year I saw it as a scholarship but didn't do an application, so this year I made sure it was a priority to apply for the scholarships."
"Genetics really interest me, particularly the way they can be manipulated," he said. "Its interesting you can put a bull over one female and get one calf, but that same bull over another can be so different.
"Our agriculture teacher had a fair bit of knowledge on genetics and really got us thinking... it cemented my interest in that side of the industry."
