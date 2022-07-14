One square mile of choices at Albury

Whether cropping, grazing or land banking, Mayfield Woolshed Farm presents plenty of opportunities just 20 kilometres along the Riverina Highway at Bungowannah, west of Albury.
The 259 hectare (640 acre) property will be auctioned on August 5 and agents say an official valuation put it in the realm of $7 million, the equivalent of just under $11,000 an acre.
It's almost a bare block. Part of Mayfield Station in about 1860, it's thought to have only had only five owners since and the original, four-stand, 1920s timber pole woolshed that earnt the property its name still stands, reinforced with steel framing.
While all the shearing gear has been removed, agents say the shed could be reinstated if needed.
Other infrastructure includes good working cattle yards and loading facilities with a centrally-located machinery shed and grains silo.
Mayfield Woolshed Farm is subdivided into nine soundly-fenced paddocks and is currently running 200 Hereford cows on the point of calving.
Two paddock dams are supplemented by a 32-metre-deep licensed and fully equipped irrigation and stock water bore that supplies the paddock trough system.
Another two cased bores are not equipped with pumps, as they have not been needed in recent years and the sale will include a 10-megalitre water right.
The vendor said 90 per cent of the holding can be cropped and he has planted all grain types and oats in previous seasons.
There is an idea mix of established box trees and more recent plantings by the vendor along fence lines and in several plantation areas which add to the appealing visual presentation of the property.
BUR agents Bart Hanrahan and Michael Unthank say it is rare to see such a large, viable and historic farm portion within 20 minutes of central Albury to come up for sale.
"The recent growth of the quality residential and services development of Albury is in a western direction towards this property," Mr Hanrahan said.
"In addition, there are significant and emerging lifestyle and rural living properties already spreading along the major Riverina Highway in the direction of this property.
"As a land banking and future development scenario, this property would have few equals in the immediate surrounds of Albury and Howlong."
Mains power is available on the property with several higher bank sites that agents say would be perfect to build a new home to soak in the lovely rural views.
"With well-maintained and carefully farmed soil types of sandy red loam, a level land form and its ideal location this property will suit multiple other farming purposes including sheep, equine, horticulture or form an ideally placed stud location," Mr Hanrahan said.
"With the shortage of serious farm holdings for sale in the southern Riverina, we expect there will be real demand for the Mayfield Woolshed Farm holding from regional landholders and farmers, professional investors considering its lifestyle and home building potential, as well as institutional and corporate buyers."
