The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

James Jackson reflects on time as NSW Farmers president

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
July 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Farmers' outgoing president James Jackson reflects on his time in the hot seat saying one of the highlights was lobbying for the right to farm laws.

When animal activists launched a website in 2019 that named where farmers lived James Jackson sprung into action.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.