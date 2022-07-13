When animal activists launched a website in 2019 that named where farmers lived James Jackson sprung into action.
He rallied NSW Farmers to seek legal advice for its members as it was not only an invasion of privacy but a breach to biosecurity.
The site Aussie Farms not only named where farmers lived with their contact numbers but also showed images on farm. There were evidence that people walked onto the properties despite biosecurity signs to take photos.
The first win for farmers came months later when the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission revoked the charity status of the activist group following an investigation. And then the farm invasion laws were implemented as a result of farmers campaigning for change.
In his final week as NSW Farmers president, Mr Jackson reflects on his time in the top job where he says lobbying for the laws to change was one of the highlights of his term.
"At the time I had people ringing me up distressed as people were invading their farms," Mr Jackson said.
"The government was keen on doing something, it was not a hard sell, so it was gratifying achievement.
"What they did offends the very core of what we do, you cannot do that, terrorise people to advance your political agenda, you can't invade people homes and workplaces.
"The ends don't justify the means, it's morally and ethically unacceptable, it's un-Australian and it offended me."
Mr Jackson said there had been plenty of issues for agriculture during his term and the association had been at the forefront in regards to the mouse plague and bushfires.
In the last couple of years due to the pandemic, Mr Jackson said like any business the association had to pivot into the zoom generation, which had changed how they operated.
Prior to taking on the president role, Mr Jackson was no stranger to advocacy having taken up the fight in the sheep meat industry.
"I knew how the wheel worked,": he said.
Now as he hangs up his president hat to spend more time on his farm in the New England, Mr Jackson's parting message is that: "farmers need their union or voice in parliament more than ever".
"There are a lot of people trying to stitch us up, they are trying to put panels over the landscape and are trying to put planning laws over the top of us to stop us from farming," Mr Jackson said.
"They are trying to turn us into national parks managers.
"'We need to make sure our governments are focused on biosecurity, that they are focused on stopping diseases at the border and have adequate border response.
"We need that voice more than ever."
