King Creek Limousin's 7th annual sale proved to be a success as local and interstate buyers braved the cool weather conditions at the Currabubula based property on Wednesday. 18 registered bidders were in attendance on-property with 24 via the auctions plus online selling platform.
A combined total of 24 black and apricot limosuin bull's along with 16 heifers completed the draft for the annual sale. 18 bull's sold to a shared top of $14,000 with an average of $8,500 with only 1 heifer leaving the gates at $3,500. An improvement of $5,000 on the sale top from the previous year in 2021 and a $3,000 increase on the average had stud principal Phil Brickell in a "positive" frame of mind from the results.
"We've sold into several different states this year with bulls going into Queensland and Victoria" said Mr Bricknell.
"The heifers were abit of a trial this year in the sale draft, we didn't know how it was going to go and wanted to try new things. We will go on with those heifers that didn't sell as their to well bred and we will put them back into our herd".
Top priced bulls King Creek Rafel R139 and King Creek Roscoe R141 both sold to Auctions Plus buyers. Roscoe R141 produced two steers that had won Bronze Medals at the 2019 Sydney Royal Open Carcase Competition and was was described in the catalogue as a "great length, top line bull".
Daniel Mcculloch from Mcculloch Agencies touched on the current beef market and the quite nature of the King Creek Limosuin bulls.
"The amount of hybrid vigour that you receive from a limosuin bull with adding the polled, docility for that terminal sire is such a great cross for the british or angus breed."
"With a limosuin bull, that first cross calve you receive is an outstanding muscular, hybrid vigour animal " said Mr Mcculloch.
"This is the second time we have covered the sale for King Creek, some people here today may not have bought a bull but they are definatly looking and the limosuin breed is on the mind of a lot of beef breeders within the market".
The sale was covered by Mcculloch Agencies, Tamworth.
