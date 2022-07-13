King Creek Limousin stud's seventh annual sale proved to be a success as local and interstate buyers braved the cool weather conditions at the Currabubula-based property on Wednesday.
Eighteen registered bidders were in attendance on-property with 24 operating online via the AuctionsPlus selling platform.
A combined total of 24 black and apricot Limousin bulls along with 16 heifers completed the draft for the annual sale.
In all 18 bull sold to a shared top of $14,000 and an average of $8500, with two heifers sold for an average of $3750.
An improvement of $5000 on the sale top from the previous year, and a $3000 increase on the average, had stud principal Phil Brickell in a "positive" frame of mind from the results.
"We've sold into several different states this year with bulls going into Queensland and Victoria," Mr Bricknell said.
"The heifers were a bit of a trial this year in the sale draft. We didn't know how it was going to go and wanted to try new things.
"We will go on with those heifers that didn't sell as they're too well bred and we will put them back into our herd."
L Fielder from Aramac, Queensland, played a large role throughout the auction purchasing the three top-priced bulls along with being the volume buyer for the day taking home five lots to an average of $10,200.
One of the equal top-priced bulls King Creek Roscoe R141 produced two steers that had won bronze medals at the 2019 Sydney Royal Show open carcase competition and was was described in the catalogue as a "great length, top line bull".
Daniel McCulloch from McCulloch Agencies touched on the current beef market and the quiet nature of the King Creek Limousin bulls.
"The amount of hybrid vigour that you receive from a Limousin bull with adding the polled, docility for that terminal sire is such a great cross for the british or Angus breed," he said.
"With a Limousin bull, that first cross calve you receive is an outstanding muscular, hybrid vigour animal.
"This is the second time we have covered the sale for King Creek. Some people here today [Wednesday] may not have bought a bull but they are definitely looking and the Limousin breed is on the mind of a lot of beef breeders within the market."
The sale was covered by Mcculloch Agencies, Tamworth.
