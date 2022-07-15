It gets over a metre of rain a year, has nearly 10 kilometres of water frontage and is just shy of 1000 acres.
The three statistics make the 391-hectare (966 acre) property known both as Karinya Vale and Mukki at Nowendoc on NSW's Northern Tablelands something of a triple treat.
About 15 kilometres from Nowendoc or 70km south of Walcha, the property sits 920 metres above sea level on undulating basalt country that agents estimate is 80 per cent arable.
The location lends the cattle grazing enterprise fertile, well drained soils and reliable seasons thanks to 1075-millimetre rainfall.
Elders agent Mark Atkin said many prospective buyers were also drawn to the 6.5km Nowendoc River and 2.4km Mukki Creek frontages.
If all that water wasn't enough, there are six spring-fed dams dotted across nine stock-proof paddocks.
The vendor puts its carrying capacity at 240-250 cows that can rear calves for sale at 10 months.
Mr Atkin said about half the land is sown to improved fescue, rye, cocksfoot and clover pastures and there was room to lift the carrying capacity again.
Management is easy with steel cattle yards, crush, loading ramp and covered work area, the five and two-bay machinery sheds, workshop and garage.
There's also a four-bedroom, two-bathroom low-maintenance homestead and granny flat.
The auction, which had been slated for August 10 has been deferred until August 26 after property inspections were postponed last week due to heavy rain.
Prior offers will be considered and Mr Atkin said recent sales suggest the property will fetch $3.8 million or more.
Call Mr Atkin on 0455 310 657.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
