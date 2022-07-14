MIXED supply trends for prime steers across NSW is making it hard for the market to find a rhythm as prices bounce around.
An increased yarding to 2100 head at Wagga Wagga on Monday resulted in distorted prices due to inconsistent quality according to Meat and Livestock Australia reporting.
Advertisement
Feeder steers were eight cents a kilogram cheaper, while heavy grown steers sold to strong competition where values for bullocks were up 27c/kg.
Joe Wilks, Wilks and McKean Livestock and Property, Wagga Wagga, sold a pen of six prime conditioned six-tooth Angus steers for $3081 during the sale. Sold on account RA and C Meyers, Tumut, the steers weighed 780kg and made 395c/kg.
Mr Wilks quoted the market for prime cattle cheaper on last week.
"But we are not seeing a lot of prime steers yarded at this market," he said.
"I think over the next few weeks, the market might soften with abattoirs still struggling with staff attendance due to another round of COVID-19.
"With the large numbers of staff absent there will not be as many cattle processed which will in turn create a backlog of cattle waiting to be processed."
Mr Wilks said the finished steers offered in saleyards were in good condition, and with the amount of feed across the south, he didn't expect a lack of conditioned cattle in the future.
Steers suitable for feeding were eagerly snapped up by restockers and feedlots.
Values across all types slipped at the Forbes sale, where the yarding of 961 head on Monday showed an increase of 640 head on last sale.
Scott Reid, Ray White VC Reid Livestock, Forbes, reported prime steers in limited supply, but more were yarded than last week due to the wet weather.
"There wasn't a lot of heavy steers," he said.
"There were a few Bos Indicus-cross which had been grain fed and sold up to 485c/kg, which wasn't too bad."
Mr Reid said the feeder cattle were a "fair bit cheaper", which was following the trend across all saleyards.
"I think it has come off the boil," he said. "These are interesting times, which reflect a multitude of factors and included the lack of feedlot support at the moment."
Mr Reid said the feedlots were quiet because they may have their pens filled and were easing off a bit.
"But the sale was still alright," he said.
There weren't many prime steers yarded at Inverell's sale on Tuesday where Ben Lehman, Lehman Stock and Property, Inverell, reported a "pretty mixed lot of cattle" on offer.
Advertisement
"There wasn't a lot of good pens, and that has been the case for the past few weeks," he said. "The few grown steers sold to 446c/kg and were bought by feedlots."
MOSS VALE: (459 head) Vealers: 320-515; Yearling steers: 255-664; Yearling heifers: 245-600; Grown steers: 380-497; Grown heifers: 340-540; Cows: 220-340.
CAMDEN: (100 head) Vealers: 405-530; Yearling steers: 412-580; Yearling heifers: 390-555; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 160-330.
MAITLAND: (210 head) Vealers: 450-650; Yearling steers: 440-550; Yearling heifers: 350-525; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 295-330.
GRAFTON: (170 head) Vealers: 320-500; Yearling steers: 420-640; Yearling heifers: 340-580; Grown steers: 300-372; Grown heifers: 300-340; Cows: 200-328.
NOWRA: (59 head) Vealers: 410-540; Yearling steers: 328-520; Yearling heifers: n/q; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: n/q.
Advertisement
Corowa lambs and sheep
Suckers - D and S O'Kane, Tungamah, (ELD), 180.00.
Shorn lambs - D Mathews, Walbundrie, (ELD), 260.00; WG Francis, Rutherglen, (ELD), 255.00; JW and JA Dehennin, Talgarno, (ELD), 252.00; JW Hermiston, Mulwala, (ELD), 247.00; B Jones, Peechelba, (AWN), 225.00.
Merino lambs: NJ and EE Macartney, Coreen, (ELD), 201.60; Bull Plain, Mulwala, (ELD), 194.00.
Ewes - Rockwood rene, Culcairn, (ELD), 196.00; AH Odewahn, Walla Walla, (ELD), 194.00; Kneebone Family Trust, Everton Upper, (AWN), 188.00; LH Wilson, Howlong, (ELD), 188.00; M Orton, Murmungee, (AWN), 172.00; C Heywood, Bowmans Forest, (AWN), 209.20; M Batty, Swifts Creek, (ELD), 154.00.
Advertisement
Dubbo Cattle
Vealers - MR Mark Rogers, Baradine, (P&C), 333.3, 568.2, 1894.00; MR Mark Rogers, Baradine, (P&C), 331.7, 585.2, 1940.91.
Steers - GR and NA Doolan, Baradine, (CLW), 600.0, 453.2, 2719.20.
Heifers - Max H Marlin, Dubbo, (ELD), 415.0, 570.0, 2365.50; Max H Marlin, Dubbo, (ELD), 475.0, 540.0, 2565.00.
Cows - E R Purseglove, Trangie, (BPD), 742.5, 363.2, 2696.76; E R Purseglove, Trangie, (BPD), 602.5, 358.0, 2156.95.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Advertisement
Lambs - PJ and KM Munro, Yeoval, (CHC), 263; Jason Morley, Geurie, (P&C), 256.20; Whillock Pastoral Co, Geurie, (CLW), 250; Yarran Holdings, Armatree, (CHC), 246; MW LN and RA Price, Mudgee, (NUT), 245.20; Sunwal Trading, Wellington, (P&C), 244; C and K Beard, Dubbo, (CLW), 235.
Wethers - Jhil Farms, Dubbo, (PTL), 196. Ewes: James Best, Gulargambone, (CHC), 190; MJ and MP Finlay, Baradine, (CLW), 190.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - Paspally P/L, Holbrook, (FRAN), 190.00, 665.20, 1263.00.
Yearling steers - LJ and KE Noske, Yerong Creek, (ROD), 360.40, 576.20, 2076.72; S and J Priestly, Gregadoo, (WRL), 355.00, 565.00, 2008.32. Yearling heifers - B and C Dossetor, Griffith, (ELD), 390.00, 540.00, 2106.00; Uno P/C, Tullibigeal, (WRL), 366.00, 536.20, 1962.49.
Steers - I Becke, Taradale, (NUT), 567.50, 515.20, 2923.76. Heifers - W and J Vinge, Jingellic, (ELD), 480.00, 496.20, 2381.76.
Advertisement
Cows - A and J Wemyss F/T, Borambola, (BLK), 810.00, 380.20, 3079.62; Jervois Pastoral, Tumbarumba, (NUT), 643.90, 379.20, 2441.63.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Lamb - Ruby Park P/C, Collingullie, (NUT), 280; Robin A Seamen, Barmedman, (NUT) 280; RB and H Sheridan, Nangus, (NUT), 277; BM and LE Hamilton, Coolamon, (WRL), 276.2.
Wethers - JG and AE Crawford, Cootamundra, (ELD), 170; Ewes - AS Ford, West Wyalong, (DEL), 220.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - Chris Hanbury, Forbes, (KMW), 305.4, 570.0, 1740.88; AS and C Thompson, Parkes, (ALH), 323.9, 565.2, 1830.48; LJ and JM Charlton, Parkes, (ALH), 328.3, 555.0, 1822.25; S Moss and S Lawson, Canowindra, (NAS), 296.7, 553.2, 1641.16.
Advertisement
Heifers - Brian Norris, Condobolin, (ALH), 418.3, 565.2, 2364.42; AN and C Girle, Condobolin, (KMW), 409.3, 524.6, 2147.11; Kenneth Industries, Wirrinya, (KMW), 372.1, 524.2, 1950.46; Andrew Beattie, Condobolin, (FLA), 418.8, 520.0, 2177.50.
Cows - 2 Ringers Pastoral, Grenfell, (FLA), 745.0, 367.0, 2734.15; Oakvale Rural Trading, Broken Hill, (FLA), 760.0, 367.0, 2789.20.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Westwood Grazing, Spicers Creek, (FLA), 212. Lambs - DJ Martin, Tullamore, (FLA), 266; Shanks Farms, Dubbo, (FLA), 260; Ben and Wendy Rix, Bogan Gate, (FLA), 258; Limestone Past, Euchareena, (FLA), 258.
Wethers - S and E Thomas, Manildra, (KMW), 216. Ewes - W Green, Gunningbland, (KMW), 216.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.