CATTLE numbers were up and prices down at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange on Thursday but agents said this was expected.
A total of 2236 cattle were yarded where cows with calves topped at $3080 a head.
Leigh McEvoy, Corcoran Parker, said prices were down about $100 for the good lines of cattle while secondary lines were down $200 from recent sales.
"We're in the middle of winter and the prices reflected that," he said.
"The good lines of cattle still sold well for a day that was a bit off. We expected it to be a bit cheaper but they still held on."
Mr McEvoy said overall it was a good quality yarding with some mixed lines with cattle showing their winter coats.
He said as we head into August and back into the warmer months the cattle job should improve again.
The majority of the yarding consisted of black weaner steers. Lighter weaner steers under 330kg typically sold for $1100 to $2090 while heavier steers sold for $1740 to $2560.
Weaner heifers mostly made $1200 to $1970 and yearling heifers typically sold for $1600 to $2180.
Cows with calves made $1930 to $3080. Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows made $1480 to $1740 and PTIC heifers sold for $2000 to $2300.
In the steers G McFarland, Baranduda, sold six Angus steers, 636kg, for $2460 and LAJ and SL Plum, Gundowring, sold 10 Angus steers, 430kg, for $2285.
A line of 13 Angus steers, 325kg, from Old Cobran Pastoral, Mullengandra, sold for $2090. The same vendor sold another line of 28 Angus steers, 237kg, for $1790.
In the Herefords TM and TA Murphy, Mansfield, sold two Hereford steers, 520kg, for $2450.
In other breeds M and K Williams, Indigo Valley, sold four Fresian-cross steers, 505kg, for $1800 and Cottonwoods, Tallangatta, sold seven 16 to 18 month Charolais-cross steers, 442kg, for $2100.
In the heifers GL and DR Macaulay, Huon, sold 20 Angus heifers, 319kg, for $1710 and David Ryder, Tawonga, sold five 11 to 12 month Angus heifers, 354kg, for $1710.
A line of 13 nine to 11 month Angus heifers, 287kg, from Bonegilla Park, Bonegilla, sold for $1580.
In the Herefords PA Forrest, Cudgewa, sold 25, 14 to 15 month, Hereford heifers, 399kg, for $2180. The same vendor sold another 15, 14-15 month, Hereford heifers, 310kg, for $1350.
In other breeds G McFarland, Barranduda, sold 18 Charolais-cross 16 to 19 month heifers, 453kg, for $2150.
A small number of cows with calves were penned including one Shorthorn-cross cow with calf for $3080.
Llabb, Borambala, sold 11 Angus cows with Angus calves for $2825 and a single Charolais-cross cow with calf from L O'Keefe, Wodonga, sold for $2500.
A line of 14 Angus PTIC cows from C and C Adams, Bungowannah, sold for $1740. The same vendor sold another nine Angus PTIC cows for $1480.
RT and MJ Nelson, Benalla, sold two lines of 10 Speckle Park PTIC heifers, 535kg and 553kg, for $2300 each. The same vendor sold another line of 10 Speckle park PTIC heifers, 479kg, for $2000.
There was a strong local contingent of buyers as well as commission buyers sending cattle further north.
The sale was conducted by Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural, Schubert Boers and Rodwells.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
