Police investigation continues after man shot at Condobolin property

Investigations are underway after a man was shot in the upper body at a Condobolin property overnight, Wednesday, July 13.
Police officers were called to the scene on a property on Bimbella Road, Condobolin, at about 9pm and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder/chest.
Advertisement
He was treated at the scene by police, before officers drove him to Condobolin Hospital. He has since been airlifted to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, where he's expected to undergo surgery today.
ALSO READ:
Police have been told his injuries are not life-threatening.
Inquiries are continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.