The Land

Leading Australian sire Not A Single Doubt dies at Arrowfield Stud aged 20

By Virginia Harvey
July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Not A Single Doubt - a stallion who began his stud career as a "second-stringer" but rose to great heights to consistently be among the leading Australian sires - died at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, aged 20, in June.

