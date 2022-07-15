Not A Single Doubt - a stallion who began his stud career as a "second-stringer" but rose to great heights to consistently be among the leading Australian sires - died at Arrowfield Stud, Scone, aged 20, in June.
While he was a dual stakes winner, but not a Group 1 winner, Not A Single Doubt left more than 620 winners - 79 stakes winners, including 16 Group 1 winners (from 1100 to 2500 metres) for over $150 million in earnings.
The bay horse, initially standing at a $13,750 fee from 2005, was originally paraded among Arrowfield's high-profile Danehill sires Flying Spur, Danzero, and Not A Single Doubt's sire Redoute's Choice, which was followed by a "big-name" young horse and another Redoute's Choice son, Snitzel.
But the progeny of Not A Single Doubt kept appearing on the track with distinction, and his fee rose to a peak of $110,000 in 2019 - his final stud year.
His presence continues, being in the top 20 Australian sires for two-year-olds this season.
At the same time, his final crop of youngsters included a $1.7 million colt (from Miss Admiration) at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale and a $1.25 million filly (from Presque Isle) at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale.
Not A Single Doubt's sireline continues via the Newgate Farm-based leading son Extreme Choice (sire of Golden Slipper winning colt Stay Inside and superior filly She's Extreme) and now commands Australia's highest service fee of $275,000.
Among the younger brigade of Not A Single Doubt sire sons are Anders and Doubtland (at Widden Stud), Dubious (Aquis), and Farnan (Kia Ora Stud).
Vinery Stud stallions All Too Hard and Star Turn scored a Group 1 winning double between them during the Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival in June.
Represented by only two crops of racing age, Star Turn sired his first Group 1 winner when Startantes won the Sky Racing Tattersall's Tiara-G1 at Eagle Farm.
Trained by Robert Heathcote, Startantes was the only three-year-old among her 16 opponents when winning the last Group 1 of the racing season.
Also a close second in the ATC Surround Stakes-G2 in February, Startantes ($891,000 in earnings) has joined other Brisbane stakes winners by Star Turn, including Miss Hipstar and Me Me Lagarde.
Rejuvenated five-year-old gelding, Alligator Blood, won the celebrated Stradbroke Handicap-G1 taking his record to 10 wins, four placings, and more than $2.8 million in earnings.
Winning the VRC Australian Guineas-G1 in Melbourne as a three-year-old, Alligator Blood is one of 19 stakes winners and four Group 1 winners sired by Danehill linesire All Too Hard.
A prizemoney earner himself of $2.2 million, All Too Hard (a half-brother to Black Caviar) is by Vinery's sire Casino Prince (by Flying Spur), a phenomenal source of winners.
He may not have won on Saturday, however, Flow Meter ran a credible race when finishing fourth in the 2100-metre Handicap at Gawler in South Australia, amazingly the gelding's 199th start.
Trained at Murray Bridge by John Hickmott and Carrina Riggs, Flow Meter has proved a tough "trooper", with 20 wins, 26 seconds, 27 thirds and earnings of $793,000.
Now a 12-year-old, Flow Meter was bred by the late Eric Butler at the now defunct Rangal Park in Victoria, formerly the home of the galloper's sire, Danerich, and his dam-sire, Keltrice.
By Danehill, Danerich continues his successful stud career at Cornwall Park, in Victoria, while Danerich's Group winning son Lord Of The Sky stands at Kingstar Farm near Denman.
While among the top 10 leading Australian sires for 2021/22, Zoustar opened his stakes sire account in Europe when his brilliant northern hemisphere bred filly Lezoo made it two wins from two starts, the latter being the Empress Stakes-LR at Newmarket, England, in June.
Winning on debut at Bath, Lezoo sold for 77,000 guineas at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale at Newmarket last year before being resold at the Arqana Breeze Up Sale at Deauville, France, this year.
Shuttling to stand at Tweenhills Stud in Gloucestershire, England, for 25,000 pounds, Zoustar will command a $198,000 fee at Widden Stud this southern season.
