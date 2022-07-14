The Land
Booragul Angus top at $50,000 for a $19,304 average

By Simon Chamberlain
Records are made to be broken, and last year's average of $13,730 was left well behind with a new average of $19,304 for 69 bulls and a top of $50,000 at Booragul Angus on Thursday.

