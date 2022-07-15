The Land
Foot and mouth disease will become endemic in Australia unless action is taken on travel from Indonesia

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:49am, first published 1:00am
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced $14m in funding to combat foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease in Australia, Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea.

Unless Australia takes drastic action to ban travel from Indonesia, foot and mouth disease will bring the nation's economy to its knees, warns one farmer who knows first-hand the damage that the virus will bring.

