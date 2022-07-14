The Land

New Varroa mite emergency zone created

Updated July 14 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 11:30pm
STUNG: Another emergency zone has been set up to contain a Varroa mite infestation north-west of Bulahdelah. Photo: Denis Howard

A beekeeper performing an alcohol wash on a honeybee hive at Wards River has detected a Varroa mite infestation.

