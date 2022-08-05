The Land

Kelly Foran's journey from ag commodities trader to Friendly Faces Helping Hands founder

By Kate Newsome
August 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Foran, founder of Friendly Faces Helping Hands Foundation, says her organisation has helped as many as 160,000 people since it became a foundation in 2011.

Amid the throes of the ongoing rural healthcare crisis, country people are often forced to travel huge distances and contend with complex health systems. Quite often, nobody will ask what help they actually need.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.