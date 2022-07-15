The Land
Record average price for Inglebrae Farms Angus as repeat buyers dominate the bidding

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:31am, first published 4:49am
Top priced bull Inglebrae Farms 38 Special R36 with stud manager Darren Battistuzzi, buyers Matt and Kylie Young, White Swamp, with auctioneer Blake O'Reilly and organising agent Ben Sharpe, Ray white Tenterfield.

Inglebrae Farms Angus stud recorded a top price of $30,000 and an average of $19,442 for a total clearance of 34 bulls sold during its annual sale on Friday.

