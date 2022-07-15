Inglebrae Farms Angus stud recorded a top price of $30,000 and an average of $19,442 for a total clearance of 34 bulls sold during its annual sale on Friday.
It was the first sunny sale day since the new selling shed was built and the prices reflected the optimism, up more than $7000 on the average bid compared to last year.
Lead buyers Matt and Kylie young, White Swamp on the Queensland border near Woodenbong were well pleased with their purchase and will put the son of Baldridge 38 Special to their separate Angus and Devon herds, with progeny sold direct to the feedlots.
Mr Young's parents Trevor and Liz picked out the preferred sire during a cold, wet and rainy open day so were pleased to take home the right article.
Inglebrae Farms manager Darren Battistuzzi said he was happy with this year's crop of bulls, all prepared on paddock oats for 85 to 90 days, the same as every other year.
Despite the very wet weather over summer these sires stood up to the test.
"Selecting for structure is a big thing for us," he said. "We weren't surprised by the outcome."
Another son of Baldridge 38 Special was the second-best priced bull, Inglebrae Farms 38 Special R33 from a bigger Inglebrae Farms dam going back to Millah Murrah Hallmark L58.
Last year's top-priced buyers Ian and Sue Cuthbert bought the sire for their son Tim at Yarrabilla, Goondiwindi who will use him in the commercial Angus herd with steers going to Wyallah feedlot.
Landenberger Pastoral at Ben Lomand came away with three bulls, all by Baldridge 38 Special, paying to a top of $26,000 for Inglebrae Farms 38 Special R13. Andy Landenberger said the type suited their production system which has lately swung away from trading to breeding.
Volume buyer was the Richards Family, Rappville via Casino, who purchased four bulls to a top of $23,000 for Inglebrae Farms Paramount R97 by Inglebrae Farms Paramount P18 going back to Millah Murrah Lakeside L69. The family will put the bulls to a Brangus cow base suited to the coastal country.
