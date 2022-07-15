The Land
Home/Studstock

Hereford and show ring identity Neville Farrawell mourned

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:50am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Neville Farrawell of Bonnie Brae Herefords Tamworth has died, aged 86 years and leaving a legacy of show ring nous, the love of a good time and a genuine interest in passing on his knowledge to young people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.