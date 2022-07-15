The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Disease risk makes sheep breeder 'very angry'

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 15 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm Starritt, Wombota Border Leicester stud, Moama, had been judging the Prime SAMM classes at the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo.

What will be the cost to this country of a cheap holiday to Bali?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.