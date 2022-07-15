What will be the cost to this country of a cheap holiday to Bali?
That is what Malcolm Starritt would like to know when he considers the devastation that could be caused if Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) or lumpy skin ever makes an incursion across these shores.
"I am very angry," Mr Starritt, a Border Leicester breeder from Wombota, Moama, and past president of the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association, said.
"I am highly supportive of the push to ban tourists to Bali.
"The risk to our multi-billion dollar livestock industry and the generations of selective breeding will far outstrip a cheap holiday to an Indonesian island."
Mr Starritt said keeping our borders open to those who have been to Bali is such a risk it is 'mind-boggling', and the threat to his family business is something he would do all he could to avert. .
"But how can we factor in the threats to my business when all we are doing is having meetings and talking about it," he said.
"If it comes in. our exports will stopped for three years.
"We have been producing wealth for this country through our exports of livestock products and that would all be put at risk."
Mr Starritt said the only way to protect the farms and agricultural businesses is to completely close the border ... now.
"We should shut domestic travel to Indonesia until they are able to control FMD and we should also provide some financial aid to Indonesia and their tourism industry in turn to help them," he said.
"That will be a far cheaper option than getting FMD in this country.
As it currently stands, Mr Starritt is far from confident that Australia is ready to control or avert an incursion.
"Here we are at one of the most important sheep shows in Australia, yet there is no control over who can enter the showgrounds," he said.
'This could be the biggest spreader of the disease if it happened to be in the country."
Mr Starritt said the whole country would close down if evidence of the disease was noted.
"There will be an automatic hold on the transport of stock, livestock sales would be on hold, and abattoirs would be closed.
"And there would be the horrific destruction of herds and flocks if they were found to be infected.
"If Australia was better organised, the risk of entry would be so much reduced - we should have closed the border in March!"
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
