The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Sheep breeder is not confident Australia is prepared sufficiently to control an incursion of FMD

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 16 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Mitchell, Rene, Culcairn, is not confident about stopping FMD from enetring the country.

"No," Doug Mitchell said when asked if he was confident Australia was ready to handle an incursion of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) or lumpy skin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.