"No," Doug Mitchell said when asked if he was confident Australia was ready to handle an incursion of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) or lumpy skin.
His answer, both adamant and succinct highlights the anxiety he and all other livestock producers across the country are feeling with those diseases now so close to our country.
And he supports having a blanket ban on tourism to Bali.
"I strongly think they should ban tourists to Bali as it is so close and heavily visited by many Australians," he said.
"If it gets into Australia it will be devastating to my family, the towns and the whole country."
He said the consequences are 'unimaginable'.
On his family property Rene, near Culcairn, Mr Mitchell said he hasn't considered any bio-security measures at the moment.
"But we will be implementing quarantine procedures as soon as we can," he said.
"I will want to know what the authorities recommend before we make a plan."
Mr Mitchell thinks there should be more education to make tourists aware of the dangers of bringing the disease back to Australia.
"We need to increase the measures to reduce the chance of the disease coming in, however inadvertent, that might be," he said.
"When it's here it will be too late - it will be better to have some control even before they get on the plane in Bali.
"But at least a footbath in our airports will be a good place to start the control."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
