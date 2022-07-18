The havoc that would be wreaked upon the Australian livestock industry if foot and mouth disease (FMD) where to cross our borders can scarcely be imagined, according to Lori Denyer.
Mrs Denyer was at the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo with her husband Ian, and where they were exhibiting their Wiltipoll sheep bred at Reavesdale, Murringo.
With the recent outbreak of FMD in Bali, which has set the nerves of livestock producers across the country on edge, Mrs Denyer was asked if it was necessary to push for a ban on tourists to Bali.
"I think it should have been straight away," she said.
"We've always been pretty good with our on-farm bio-security, but we are more alert now.
"We will continue to be very careful about entry to our farm, just as we have always been."
Mrs Denyer believes there should be increased surveillance and control at all points of entry, with all incoming passengers going through the rigorous methods of reducing the risk of FMD incursion.
"Number one is footbaths in all of our airports and more inspections, especially for those people are are returning from Indonesia," she said.
"David Littleproud wanted to install footbaths and I agree with him, he was really trying.
"So I certainly hope the authorities are doing all they can to reduce the risk - we do rely on them."
