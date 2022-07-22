The Land
Macquarie River habitat project a win for fish and anglers

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 22 2022 - 11:00pm
More than 10,000 trees have been planted along the Macquarie River at Dubbo.

Collaboration between drivers of change is achieving greater outcomes than if separate bodies go it alone - that is the realisation after two years of floodplain restoration on the Macquarie River at Dubbo.

