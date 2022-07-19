With new fencing, new pastures, water supply and plenty of fertiliser, a handy-sized property only 15 minutes from Wangaratta in northern Victoria is for sale at $2.45 million.
The asking price for Yamba's 127 hectares (315 acres) equates to $7777 an acre.
It's set up for fat lamb and shedded fine wool production right now but Elders agent Dave Colvin said it could also grow crops and is well located for equestrian and racing interests.
"All the hard and expensive work has been done," Mr Colvin said.
New ryegrass, phalaris and clover pastures had been sown, dressed with lime and well fertilised with superphosphate, boosting the productivity of the slightly granitic and loamy soils.
Yamba has been developed by the vendor over the last decade.
A Kilmore resident, he had planned to set it up for an annual turnoff of at least 500 fat lambs while running a 400-head shedded fine Merino wool sheep operation.
It's a plan that was executed at Yamba by previous owners.
Their legacy is a shedded sheep building with two operational shearing stands that is still complete, except for some steel panels.
Mr Colvin said it could be reinstated to produce high-value fine Merino wool under shedded conditions quite readily.
There are also major machinery and hay sheds and grain silos, plus several general-purpose farm storages.
Yamba's level country backs onto the Warby Range National Park and is fenced into 14 paddocks with a laneway system for easy stock movement.
All but one paddock has a trough watering system supplied by a reliable solar-powered licenced bore and Mr Colvin said all the fencing had been replaced.
The property has two run-off drainage systems from the Warby Ranges behind and the vendor had planned to install two substantial dams with their water storages increasing the efficiency of the holding.
Yamba was manageable enough to qualify as a lifestyle property, Mr Colvin said, and has an older style but functional three-bedroom timber homestead with power connected.
He said while it looked very presentable, no value was attributed to this home because it had reached the end of its useful life.
"The home has only been retained for weekend living, or overnight farm stays, and it could continue in use for say 12 months as a lived-in destination whilst a new home is built on one of several attractive house sites," Mr Colvin said.
"There is plenty of evidence on an inspection that the vendor has invested his capital expenditure wisely on the farm improvements."
Construction of a new homestead would make Yamba a lovely place to live, he said, and there were plenty of options for livestock or farming ventures.
"For instance, Yamba will be suitable for equine interests especially as there are two licensed thoroughbred horse trainers who operate from nearby land holdings and utilise the excellent facilities of the Wangaratta Racecourse and training facilities as well," Mr Colvin said.
Call Elders Real Estate Wangaratta agent Dave Colvin on 0407 500 239.
Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.
