As the work to stop the spread of the Varroa mite brings the Australian honey industry to a standstill, a company with more than 115 years of experience in producing beehives, and all manner of beekeeping equipment, is establishing a manufacturing base in Blayney.
Ecrotek Beekeeping is a New Zealand-based company with factories in Auckland and Christchurch.
Advertisement
For the past five years, the company has been leasing a warehouse space on the corner of Hill and Gerty streets in Blayney and using it as a distribution point for its products.
Related reading:
With the demand for beekeeping continuing to grow, the company has taken the step of establishing a manufacturing plant in Blayney that will employ 19 extra people.
Ecrotek Beekeeping country manager Will Armstrong said that as the company continues to grow in Australia, the decision was made to begin building hives in Australia rather than importing them.
"With the cost of freight across the Tasman Sea continuing to increase and our operations growing, we made the decision to begin manufacture of the hives here in Australia," he said.
"This will have flow-on effects for other businesses as well as we'll be sourcing all the raw materials locally."
The transition from storage and dispatch to manufacturing as well is being assisted by a $380,000 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Job Creation Fund (RCJF).
The project is expected to cost $795,684 and the construction will be completed by Blayney firm ICR Engineering.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said that the RJCF is designed to allow businesses to fast-track their growth plans in regional areas.
"The pandemic has shown that there are more businesses investing into regional NSW and that there's also a resurgence in advanced manufacturing in these areas," he said.
Mr Armstrong said that the new manufacturing plant would be operational within 12 months and positions will become available as the project builds momentum.
"We hope to start making some products in the current location in time for the beginning of the next season around September 1," he said.
"We'll be needing skilled and unskilled workers here and we're really looking forward to getting them onboard and skilled up."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.