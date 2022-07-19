The Land
Repeat buyers dominate the bidding at Franco Herefords bull sale

By Jamie Brown
July 19 2022 - 11:00pm
The horned Franco Romeo R105 sold for $14,000 at the Franco Herefords sale. Photo: Stacey Clark

Franco Herefords in conjunction with Parson Hill Hereford stud, Avoca Vale at Woodview via Casino, sold 26 of 28 bulls offered to top at $14,000 and average $7680 during their annual sale on Friday.

