Franco Herefords in conjunction with Parson Hill Hereford stud, Avoca Vale at Woodview via Casino, sold 26 of 28 bulls offered to top at $14,000 and average $7680 during their annual sale on Friday.
Repeat clients dominated the bidding including the buyer of the top selling bull, Figtree Pastoral at Casino, who waved down the horned Franco Romeo R105 by Battalion Blackhawk K7 from a good Franco dam going back to Sugarloaf Haymaker.
"Romeo is the best Hereford bull I've seen in a long time, said Figtree Pastoral principal Jasen Somerville, noting his tremendous muscle expression, length and ideal structure. His growth for age caught my eye."
Romeo R105, 960kg, presented with scanned figures of 133 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 6.3 per cent intra muscular fat. His estimated breeding values for growth include +122 at 600 days and milk at +16. Romeo will be put to Hereford cows with the best heifers retained and joined with Santa Gertrudis bulls. First cross progeny are sold at the annual weaner sales.
The second top priced bull was another son of Black Hawk K7, Franco Red Emperor R150, horned, selling for $13,000. The low birth-weight calf, 37kg at first measure, presented at 882kg, a 124sq cm EMA with 6.6pc IMF. His EBVs included +4.2 for EMA and +16 for milk. Red Emperor's Franco dam goes back to Mawarra Vice Regal.
Another Black Hawk son, Franco Radar R145 sold for $12,000 weighing 848kg with 125sq cm EMA and 6.8pc IMF.
Franco Royalty R510 by Franco No Alibi N820 made $10,000 and presented at 844kg with 120sq cm EMA and 6.2pc IMF.
Franco Raging Fire R815 by Mawarra Explosive, 886kg, sold for $10,000 with scanned figures of 120sq cm EMA and 6.5pc IMF.
Along with the bulls 129 two year old commercially EU accredited Hereford heifers, pregnancy tested in calf, averaged $2054 and sold to a top of $2500.
The sale was conducted by agents Ramsey and Bulmer with George and Fuhrmann.
