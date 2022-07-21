Upper Mooki Landcare Inc, in conjunction with Tamworth Regional Landcare and Mulloon Institute, is delighted to invite the public to view the works on two spectacular properties who were part of the 2020-21 "Rehydrating the Upper Mooki Catchment" Project.
The August 6 event is part of the 2022 program "Regenerative Practices on the Liverpool Plains: Learning and Working Together to Build Drought Resilience".
This program is supported by Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal through funding from the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.
The day will start at "Levondale", Willow Tree, owned by Cam and Rocky McKellar, and following lunch (provided by Willow Tree Public School P and F) in the spectacular gardens of "Levondale", will move to "The Oaks" at Big Jacks Creek, owned by Roger and Jill Ottery.
The farm tours will showcase the earthworks implemented on both properties that the landowners used as part of the Upper Mooki Rehydration Project in 2021, and will include conversations and viewings of a range of other strategies implemented for rehydration.
This day will provide an opportunity to view and discuss ground-truthed innovative practices to protect water on farm, slow the hydrology and provide a prototype for practices that can be extended across the Murray Darling Catchment and many parts of Australia.
This day will also provide attendees a final opportunity to nominate in our mentoring program, where, at no cost to them, they can be linked with an experienced farmer to assist them in developing strategies specifically for their farm.
Such on-farm customised advice can really add value to the knowledge and skills acquired during the farm days.
