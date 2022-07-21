The Land
Rehydration project a year on - public invited for farm tours

July 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Where it all began: Local Land Services officer Tim Watts with Craig Carter, Tallawang, Parraweena, during 2020 among reeds that help slow water across the soil surface and improve landscape rehydration.

Upper Mooki Landcare Inc, in conjunction with Tamworth Regional Landcare and Mulloon Institute, is delighted to invite the public to view the works on two spectacular properties who were part of the 2020-21 "Rehydrating the Upper Mooki Catchment" Project.

