Subdividing a rural property can be a smart strategy, but the process can be complicated, with a seemingly endless number of hoops to jump through.
Whether you've made the decision already or are wondering whether it could be an option for you, Treasco Surveyors can help.
Advertisement
Established in 2021 by David Treasure, a registered surveyor with more than 15 years of experience, Treasco Surveyors are experts in rural subdivision.
Mr Treasure has a special interest in rural land development, and a broad understanding of applicable land law and project management.
He has established relationships with reputable industry professionals, which ensures the entire scope of a project can be covered.
"We offer a whole package," Mr Treasure said.
"We can manage the project from start to finish so that the property owner ends up with lots that are subdivided and ready for sale."
We can manage the project from start to finish so that the property owner ends up with lots that are subdivided and ready for sale.
Bringing his background, experience and knowledge to the table, Mr Treasure produces the best possible result for his clients.
"We like to say that we aren't just surveyors, we're land development professionals," he said.
"I try to maximise the potential for my clients land."
He says the first step when working with a landholder is to discuss what they want to achieve.
This is followed by looking at the town planning regulations applicable to the area to find out what is permissible and whether the land can be subdivided, along with minimum lot sizes.
It's a detailed process, with the next step achieving a functional subdivision design that meets both the legal requirements and expectations of the client.
"When someone wants to subdivide their property, important aspects can often be overlooked if the surveyor doesn't have rural experience," Mr Treasure said.
"When a subdivision is created, I want to make sure the client is very happy with what they get, and that it is still functional for years to come."
Treasco Surveying also offers advice for the future.
"We like to think strategically, Mr Treasure said.
"To not only look at the project we are working on but to look ahead at the big picture and ensure our clients have a complete range of land options in the future that will benefit them."
Advertisement
Originally from Bairnsdale, VIC, where the Treasure family have farmed Hereford cattle for generations, Mr Treasure has been based at Dubbo in the NSW Central West for the past nine years.
Having grown up in the country, Mr Treasure has an understanding and empathy for people on the land, and works to best serve their needs.
This includes providing friendly, personal service.
"Our equipment is state-of-the-art but we believe in traditional surveying methods," he said.
"That includes knowing that your project is being handled every step of the way by the owner of the business - me."
"I learned a lot about work growing up on our family farm and I wanted to bring those same values into my business - honesty, integrity and respect for industry."
Advertisement
I learned a lot about work growing up on our family farm and I wanted to bring those same values into my business - honesty, integrity and respect for industry.
Getting the job done in a timeframe that suits the client is also paramount.
"For example, we often work around the harvest times so we can get the subdivision completed prior to sowing for the next season," Mr Treasure said.
"That not only benefits our client as it makes the land more saleable, it also makes it better for the people purchasing because they know they can generate income from it straight away.
Registered in NSW and the ACT and Licensed in VIC, Mr Treasure says Treasco can service clients across the state, travelling regularly to meet the needs of the rural community.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.