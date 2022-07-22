The Land

Latest global grain demand estimates cool prices | Global Perspective

By Dennis Voznesenski, Rabobank
July 22 2022 - 1:01am
The US Department of Agriculture update served to further weaken the Chicago Board of Trade wheat market.

THE US Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released last week. This update reported the USDA marginally reduce its global estimate for 2022/23 feed wheat demand, which mostly balanced out its marginal downgrade in global production.

