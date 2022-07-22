THE US Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report was released last week. This update reported the USDA marginally reduce its global estimate for 2022/23 feed wheat demand, which mostly balanced out its marginal downgrade in global production.
This keeps the USDA's projection for global 2022/23 wheat ending stocks within 0.25 per cent of last month's estimate and less than 0.5pc off being at six-year lows.
The update served to further weaken the Chicago Board of Trade(CBOT) wheat market, which has seen large declines in July due to a trifecta of harvest pressure in Europe as new supplies started to come online, recessionary concerns prompting speculative funds to reduce long positions and a too optimistic market anticipating talks between Ukraine and Russia will restart wheat exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
A combination of soaring inflation, higher interest rates and a much stronger US dollar have accelerated expectations of a recession, with associated concerns flowing into future commodity demand for everything from oil to food.
On the supply side, the USDA's latest forecast is for further decline in wheat production in Ukraine (down two million tonnes from last forecast), Argentina (down 0.5 million tonnes) and the European Union (down two million tonnes). On the upside for production, increases from last forecast were reported in Canada (up one million tonnes), the US (up 1.2 million tonnes) and Russia (up 0.5 million tonnes).
While parts of Canada are still dry, overall conditions are significantly improved on last year, with the USDA predicting wheat production of 34 million tonnes, versus 21.65 million tonnes in last year's drought-stricken season, and four per cent above the country's 2020/21 five-year average.
Despite increases in some regions and a forecast for softer demand, global wheat stocks are expected to decline 12.6 million tonnes to 267.5 million tonnes in 2022/23, down 4.5pc on 2021/22. The further decline in global grains and oilseeds reserves should justify elevated price risk, especially with Ukraine absent from the market for now.
Wheat estimates for the Russian crop vary substantially from 81.5 million tonnes, according to the USDA, to a record 91.5 million tonnes reported by private consultancies.
Markets will be watching the final production number and, more importantly, how much wheat can actually leave the country for two reasons. The first limiting factor would be payment difficulties due to sanctions on Russian banks, the second logistics.
A third large crop in a row may see significant congestion at ports and add to logistics problems from up-country sites. Due to border closures, a large volume of (non-agri) Russian exports that typically moved through Baltic ports has now been diverted to the Black Sea. The extra volume has added headaches for train lines heading to Black Sea ports.
Lower global wheat stocks this season, questions over US spring wheat conditions, uncertainty over Ukrainian and Russian wheat exports capabilities, and increasing unpredictability brought on markets by politics and government intervention are expected to keep global prices volatile and elevated in 2022.
Locally though, with another large wheat crop on the cards, there could be notable pressure at harvest, despite strong demand globally.
