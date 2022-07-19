The Land
Angus steers top at $2050, 42 Charolais cross cows and calves average $3024

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
A "typical mid-winter sale" is how Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association president Ian Morgan Ian Morgan Livestock described Friday's Tamworth store sale with a pen of Angus steers topping at $2050.

