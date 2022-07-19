A "typical mid-winter sale" is how Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association president Ian Morgan Ian Morgan Livestock described Friday's Tamworth store sale with a pen of Angus steers topping at $2050.
However, achieving this price was rare as it was a "pretty tough day of marketing" Mr Morgan said.
Advertisement
A "tough frost across the region" heralded the start of Friday and the chill conditions kept plenty of hands in pockets, he said.
READ MORE AT:
The yarding didn't quite total 2000 head, and while any pens contained quality cattle, opportunities for buyers were plenty in steers selling between $1200 to $1500 and heifers in the $1000 to $1250 price range.
An early mover in the price stakes was a pen of nine "beautiful quality Angus steers", aged nine to 11 months, sold by Chris Paterson Stock & Station Agent on account Segboer for $1920 per head. Heart Angus bulls sired the steers.
Weaned Angus steers sired by Farrer MAHS bulls were sold by Nutrien Livestock Tamworth on account D'Hudson, Loomberah and sold to $1520 for the 25 offered. The heifer portion of this line made $1270 for the lead pen.
Angus steers sold by Elders account Woodham made $2050, a $10 increase on the top price paid at the store sale earlier in July.
Well-bred Hereford steers that were described as; "they would do like steam" sold by Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock account "Lachlan Downs" Tamworth made $1650.
Heifer prices topped at $1730, a drop from the early July sale when $1900 topped the day.
Garvin & Cousens Tamworth, Account Bell sold the top priced heifers, at $1730. Garvin and Cousens also sold two pens of "neat" Angus cross heifers account Martlett Commodities Pty Ltd, Armidale, that were bought by NEJ Smith, Loomberah, for $1370.
Shorthorn cross weaner heifers sold by Nutrien Livestock Tamworth, account Athelstone, Wee Waa made $1580.
One of the sale's highlights was a draft of 42 Charolais cross cows and calves offered by Nutrien Ag Solutions Armidale, account Peter and Leanne Singleton, Hernani. They were bought by a local restocker, the line sold to $3125 and averaged $3094.
First calf at foot Angus heifers and calves, joined back to an Angus bull for four weeks, were sold by Angus Newcombe, account McDonald, making $3200.
Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock, account Inglebrae sold a similar line of Angus/Limousin cross, first calf at foot heifers, joined back in calf to Angus bull, that made $3080.
Nutrien Livestock Tamworth account Dekam sold Booragul blood Angus third and fourth calvers, with calves at foot, that made $3340.
The next Tamworth store sale is on 29 July.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.