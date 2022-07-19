A Coonamble-based Old English Game Fowl enthusiast is top of the roost after showing the grand champion exhibit at the breed's national championships, held at the Gunnedah Showground.
Chris Buckley's Large Duckwing Dark Leg hen moved through the ranks to take the show's top honours.
Mr Buckley said his return to breeding and showing Old English Game Fowl only occurred six to seven years ago, but it was a hobby he'd enjoyed "as a kid".
"They're a special breed. An hour a day with my fowls is something I enjoy coming home to," he said.
"I've met and enjoyed the company of a lot of good people by breeding Old English fowl."
He also exhibited the reserve champion large with a Black Red Dark Leg Cock.
Another NSW exhibitor, Mick O'Connell, Nabiac, with his Large Black-Red, Dark-Leg Cock was the reserve grand champion. Mr O'Connell was also the most successful exhibitor from NSW.
Ben Williamson and Steve Hendrickson of Black Snake Creek Gamefowl, Beaudesert, Qld, showed the champion Bantam with a Duckwing Dark Leg Cock and were the most successful exhibitor in the Queensland entries.
Black Snake Creek showed the champion division 2 Bantam Cock with a Duckwing Dark Leg Cock and the champion division 2 Bantam Hen with a Pile Light Leg.
Newly-elected secretary of the Old English Game Fowl of Australia Inc, Lachie Arnett, Ipswich, Qld, said the first national show in three years was a fantastic success.
Mr Arnett said the restriction of the COVID-19 pandemic had forced cancellations of previous shows, but the Gunnedah weekend event drew exhibitors from Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia, NSW and Queensland.
He said the Old English Game is a descendant of English fighting cocks, and has a close relation to the original jungle fowl and was traditionally bred as a fighting bird. Since the prohibition of cock-fighting, these birds are mainly now bred for display purposes.
The judges included Peter Spotswood, Glenorchy, Tas, Adam Hansen, Kingaroy, Qld, and Luke Nicolle, Inverell.
Past president of the association, Kevin Smith, from Hamilton, Vic, said the judges were impressed with the high quality of birds on show.
"Peter Spotswood, our Tasmanian judge, made particular note of the numerous birds that could have been judged a winner," Mr Smith said.
"He said he really made a point that he had to be particular in the classes with his selections."
Mr Smith said this level of quality of entries was a great endorsement of the association and the breed.
The most successful exhibitor among the Victorian entries was Norm Hand, Ballarat.
Tasmania's most successful exhibitor was Luke Rosendale, from New Norfolk, while the most successful exhibitor from the South Australian entries was TNJ Gamefowl, Two Wells.
Kerin Politch, Warwick, Qld, showed the reserve champion Bantam with a Brown Red Cockerel. It had been judged the champion division 3 Bantam cockerel earlier in the day.
