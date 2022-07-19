The Land

Old English Game head to Gunnedah

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Buckley, Coonamble, with his fowl that is top of the roost at the National Old English Game Fowl championships held at Gunnedah on the weekend.

A Coonamble-based Old English Game Fowl enthusiast is top of the roost after showing the grand champion exhibit at the breed's national championships, held at the Gunnedah Showground.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.